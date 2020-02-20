Salman Khan has always been known for his quirky answers. In one of his older clips where he was speaking about himself, he addressed how he is linked to King Khan. This clip will never seize to interest fans.

The interview was centred on Salman answering Google's most asked questions about Bhai. He went on to speak about his diet, little snippets into his life and his link to Shah Rukh Khan.

'Is Salman Khan related to Shah Rukh Khan?'

The two Khans have been known for their famous feud and then patch-up, so much so that Salman even made an appearance in Shah Rukh's Zero. In the interview with BollywoodLife, the actor spoke about numerous things, like his net worth which he doesn't count and why he wears the bracelet.

In the interview, he said that he had been left-handed but then switched to his right hand. When one of the questions came up, "Is Salman Khan related to Shah Rukh Khan?" The actor didn't skip a beat. He said, "Yes, yes, by love." Nobody will get over that answer any time soon! He went on to add that he shared a different kind of bonding, one of friendship and brotherhood with Shah Rukh Khan.

The question asked immediately following it was hilarious in itself. When asked, "Is Salman Khan in a relationship?" The actor answered, "yes, Salman Khan is always in a relationship." With that mic drop, he didn't have to say anything further.

If someone knows how to answer the tough questions, it's Salman Khan. After Dabbang 3, the actor will now be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva and will hit theatres in May 2020.

He will also be seen in the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali scheduled to release on Eid, 2021. Reports suggest that the actor may also be approached for a film by Telugu makers.