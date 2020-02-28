There's much that goes on in Kapil Sharma's show, and every once in a while there may be golden moments that are unforgettable. One can imagine if Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma taught political science, the country would be different.

Salman Khan had appeared with Katrina Kaif on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, to promote their film Bharat. What happened after was a series of laughs and gags, the most memorable one being when they discussed anti-nationalism. Funnily enough, it rings true today.

Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma schooling us on anti-nationalism

The movie the actor had come to promote, Bharat, set the stage for the joke. The joke was aired as part of the uncensored footage of the show that day. The clip begins with the joke, as Salman Khan is introducing us to the film, "Look, the movie's name is Bharat. We stay in Bharat and if you don't see Bharat, you'll be committing a sin."

Kapil Sharma then clarifies it for us with the ultimate punchline, "You'll be called an anti-nationalist," as the two burst out laughing Bhai adds, "traitor!" Kapil Sharma says, "So you have to watch Bharat!"

The film featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif went on to become a hit, which says a lot. There were many jokes exchanged between the three in the episode. We can imagine how and why this joke made it to the uncensored footage.

The comedian and actor explained it to us, adequately highlighting the hilarity of the concept as well. The question still remains important now, in these uncertain political times. But, when they put it like that, it really hits home, doesn't it?