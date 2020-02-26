Actress Regina Cassandra and Sai Dharam Tej have worked together for a couple of films and they were super close to each other. It was said that Regina keeps visiting Sai Dharam Tej's house and shares a good rapport with his mother. So duo was seen at many public events and attended parties together. Rumours were doing rounds that the couple almost got ready for a secret wedding.

Their onscreen chemistry if the proof that they are comfortable with each other. But Tej was bagging nothing but flops and Regina was winning back to back films and hits. That is when many have said that Tej has to focus on his career. Slowly, the news was doing rounds that the couple has split. Later, they haven't acted together in any films nor have been seen together.

'Regina, Tej admitted they are good friends'

Several times, Sai Dharam Tej and Regina were asked they are in a relationship and they, individually, have cleared the air saying all the rumours re baseless. At several instances, Regina and Tej have admitted that they're good friends and their camaraderie is evident from their banter on social media. Irked by the rumours, Sai, in 2017, jokingly said that he had married Regina in a secret wedding.

The press statement read, "Over the past few days, I have come across quite a few linkup rumours between me and one of my co-stars. I'd like to make it clear that these articles are baseless rumours. The only love in my life right now is my work and if there is anything else, you will hear from me. Thank you for always cheering me on, it makes my work easier."