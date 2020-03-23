Ram Gopal Varma makes headlines quite frequently be it for his controversial statements or those movies which turn up as controversies much before they even hit the screens. Every now and then this maverick director tweets something or the other and the thread just doesn't stop with Twitteratis responding to it.

A few years ago, RGV was interviewed by a YouTube channel where he had made some really controversial statements. When the interviewer asked the director what his daily routine was, he said, "Even if sleep at 2 am or 3 am, I wake up by 6 am. After I wake up, compulsorily watch some adult content at least for ten to fifteen minutes. If I don't get to watch adult videos, I watch any documentaries for forty five minutes."

RGV has his own theory behind why he watches such bold and adult content every morning. He believes it excites him and the excitement and energy is carried over the whole day.

"Talking about the reason I watch such adult content daily in the morning, is because it excites me. The chemical reactions in the body will keep you high the whole day. Unlike others, don't get bored or upset that I have to work today or go to office. That high keeps me going," he said.

The director further spoke about how people often get offended about what he speaks, but said he always speaks truth and facts. He further added that he tells people not to get offended, but to reply in 'yes' or 'no' when he asks something or says anything about them.