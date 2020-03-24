Rajinikanth had romanced Aishwarya Rai in his magnum opus Enthiran – The Robot. Being the daughter-in-law of his close friend Amitabh Bachchan, the Tamil superstar was little uncomfortable doing romantic scenes with her and the actor himself had revealed this at the audio launch function of the mega-budget flick.

Admires and Takes Potshots at Aishwarya at the Same Time

Rajinikanth showered praises on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her beauty, but took a potshot at her at the same time. "She is beauty personified . Beauty means swan.Whatever it does it looks beautiful," he said, indicating that she had carried herself well.

The 69-year old had said that Aish looks more gorgeous without make-up."There is a scene in the film in which she is seen without make-up. Unfortunately, she takes 1 to 1.30 hours to get de-glamarous," Rajini took a dig on a lighter note for taking too much of time to get ready.

Rajinikanth added that the audience should watch the movie to see her beauty and praised her for dancing ability. The Tamil superstar, on a lighter note, claimed that he was uncomfortable doing romantic scenes with her.

Why Rajinikanth's was hesitant to romance Aish?

"I was not comfortable doing love scenes. She is an artist, a born artist, but was scared because I presume Amitabhji saying 'Khabardar' Rajini," the Kabali star said, breaking the funny bones of the guests and audience at the event held in Malaysia.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are good friends for decades now. In fact, the Tamil superstar, on numerous of occasions, had said that the Big B was his inspiration and learnt a lot about acting by watching his films.

It has to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan was one of the guests in the promotional event of Enthiran – The Robot held in Mumbai.