A lot has been written about Prabhas' relationship with Anushka Shetty. Every now and then, there are speculations of their affair and possible marriage. Although the stars have denied being in love, their clarification has not come strong words which have made the rumour mills work round the clock.

Whether they are in a relationship or not, the audience has always enjoyed the chemistry of the Baahubali actors on-screen. One such example is how the fans celebrated the sixth anniversary of their super hit movie, Mirchi, which was released on February 8, 2013. The fans have bombarded the social media with pictures and clips of some of the best moments in the Telugu movie.

Especially, the sequence in which Prabhas confesses his love to Anushka Shetty in front of the family members in the movie has made them turn nostalgic. In fact, the clip is now spreading like wildfire among not just the Telugu audience, but also among other language cine-goers.

"Okka chance istava? Jeevitantam ikkada pettukuni chuskunta (English meaning: will you give me an opportunity (to marry)? I will keep you here forever (signalling at his heart)," Prabhas' expresses his love for Anushka in front of her family members in Mirchi and she whole-heartedly accepts it.

The movie was written and directed by Koratala Siva. It was remade in Kannada, Bengali and Odia.

Six years later, the epic scene from Mirchi continues to win the hearts of the cine-goers. Indeed, inspires many youngsters to confess their love for their sweethearts.

With only four days left for Valentine's Day (February 14), people can definitely take inspiration from Prabhas' proposal. Isn't?