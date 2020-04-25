Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati are good friends. Thanks to SS Rajamoulis Baahubali series which helped the stars to know each other well as they spent over five years on the project.

Prabhas Irritates Tamannaah

It's common for friends to fight or get annoyed and there was one such moment that was captured on camera during a promotional event of Baahubali. The incident occurred between Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia.

In the video, Prabhas is seen asking Tamannaah to give applause while SS Rajamouli, director of Baahubali series, is speaking on stage. The actress was visibly annoyed and expresses her irritation through her expression to him over his gesture.

Anushka Remains Cool

Apparently, the actress indicates to convey the same message to others, while Anushka Shetty, who sat next to Tamannaah, remains a mute spectator and remains cool, understandly she is aware of the cameras around them. The clip had gone viral for all its cuteness.

What the clip showcased was the friendship that Prabhas shares with Tamannaah and their relationship is not just restricted to the professional level. In fact, they remain in constant touch and the Baahubali team has a group on WhatsApp to be in touch.

Tamannaah on WhatsApp Group

Tamannah had spilled the beans about it in an interview with Mumbai Mirror about it. "I still get fan mail from Japan, I'm in touch with Prabhas and Rana (Daggubati), besides being on a Bahubali WhatsApp group where we post memes and updates," she is quoted as saying by the tabloid.

On the other side, Prabhas has been linked up with Anushka Shetty. The stars might have denied numerous of times, but the media has continued to report about her alleged relationship. Their chemistry in the SS Rajamouli's movie was such that their fans to want them to tie the knot.

According to reports, the rumoured couple is expected to marry in 2020.