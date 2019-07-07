Nischita Babu's journey to becoming a top fashion blogger is totally inspiring. She runs her own blog called My Black Skirt where she shares fashion ideas, beauty tips and latest fashion trends.

Nischita used to work in a big IT company but wasn't feeling happy and content with the job. One day, she quit her job as she wanted to do something in either the fashion industry or become a pastry chef. However, the two baking schools, she shortlisted in the USA and Hong Kong were not opened to admissions at that time. Since she had free time, that's when Nischita thought of blogging to kill her time.

As fashion was also her area of interest, she started her own blog called My Black Skirt. Due to regular posts on some amazing fashion and lifestyle-related ideas, Nischita was approached by Forever 21 for collaboration. It's then when she realised that she can make a career out of it and earn money.

Her dedication and knack in fashion and understanding the latest trends helped Nischita a lot which helped her to collaborate with some big brands till now. To remain on the top, Nischita Babu believes that one has to be confident and remember that content is the king, patience is the key and one must never give up. As her blog is quite a huge success now, she soon wants to start her own fashion label.