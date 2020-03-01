Raja Mukherjee who recently bagged an award for the most stylish emcee in India got a chance to share the stage with the most stylish and energetic Bollywood personality at an event in Mumbai.

Raja aka Raja RME a well-known rapper and host in his own right, who is known for his fashion, style and energy in his live performances, left no stone unturned and held back nothing when it came to style, fashion and energy levels, going toe to toe with Ranveer Singh in front of a live audience from all over the country.

Ranveer and Raja set the stage ablaze with their performances and It turned out to be a fun night as the audience made the most out of it as it was an event worth experiencing.

A source from the event shared, "The pairing on stage seemed seamless and something that was well-rehearsed but we learnt that it was the 1st time these two were interacting on stage."

Raja Mukherjee is one of the most sought after and reputed Emcees from the service industry. From festival IPs to corporates to weddings to custom music creation for brands and YouTube interview series, Raja has been into the industry for over a decade and is going strong with his ever charming talent.