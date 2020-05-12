Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are superstars. There is no denying that. And in the 2000s they were arguably bigger than they are now.

So it was reasonable to assume that both of them knew who the other was. But apparently, a lack of recognition may have been the root of a feud between Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

"I don't know her"

Apparently, it all began in the early 2000s when Carey reportedly told paparazzi "I don't know her" when asked about Lopez. (She'd repeat the phrase during a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2016.)

Lopez, however, claims that there is no bad blood. "I would love to meet her, and I would love to be friends with her. I think she's incredibly talented, and I've always been a fan of hers," she said on WWHL in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez took the high road, but we have to say, the comment must have been insulting to say the least. Mariah surely knew who Jennifer Lopez was, or at least knew of her. Marian's comments may have implied that she didn't think Jennifer Lopez was worth knowing.

Jennifer Lopez however, seems to have turned the other cheek and given a face saving response to Mariah's supposed diss.