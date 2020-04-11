Celebrities are always in the limelight, sometimes for good, sometimes bad, sometimes pointless reasons. As they rise to the pedestal it makes them more susceptible to threats. Every now and then these threats can be extremely difficult to deal with.

Madhuri Dixit faced extortion messages and threats in 2014. The actress was sent messages, that put her and her family at risk. While the culprit was eventually caught, the incident was one that frightened the public and the victims alike.

Madhuri Dixit receives extortion messages and threats

Bollywood actors often have to deal with a lot more than love from fans. That's why some hire heavy security to keep them safe. Madhuri Dixit is by no means the first to face such a situation, however, the incident is no less chilling.

On November 24th the actress received 4 messages from an unknown number. The messages said that the sender would harm her children if he wasn't paid a certain amount and he also claimed to be closely connected to an underworld don.

A complaint was filed against the culprit who was traced by the cyber crime cell. The sender of the messages turned out to be a 23-year-old waiter, by the name Praveen Kumar Pradhan who admitted to stalking many celebrities from the film industry. Praveen was arrested and the police also investigated his alleged links to underworld don, Chhota Rajan after he admitted to his crimes.

Other actors who've faced such situations include big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and many more. Although, it's good the situation was taken care of by the police.