A picture of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, with Ajith Kumar is going viral on social media sites. The said photo is taken on the sets of the actor's upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai, produced by her father.

In the picture, bespectacled Ajith is seen wearing an advocate gown, while she has donned black track pants with white t-shirt along with a black jacket. It looks like someone from the sets took the photo without their notice.

Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor. The 19-year old is doing her studies, yet she has earned a celebrity status due to her family's association with film industry. Her sister Jhanvi Kapoor and step-brother Arjun Kapoor are also actors, who are familiar faces with the Bollywood audience.

Nerkonda Paarvai

Boney Kapoor is entering Tamil films with Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith had promised to work for their production when Sridevi was alive. To keep his promise, the actor agreed to work with Boney.

The 48-year old actor shares a good relationship with the producer's family and it was easy for them to strike a deal. In fact, Ajith had huge respect for Sridevi's talent, while the later actress admired the actor's acting skills.

Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer

The trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai, which has Vidya Balan as Ajith's wife, was released on Wednesday, 12 June and met with gigantic response from the cine-goers. The clip has garnered million hits, so far, with 7.09 lakh likes, 58,000 dislikes and over 53,000 comments on YouTube.

The H Vinoth-directorial is a remake of Hindi film Pink.