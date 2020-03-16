Rashmika Mandanna had once drawn the ire of the fans of Rocking Star Yash. The actress, on a Kannada chat show, had apparently made a comment which had not gone well with them, resulting in a massive trolling.

In the show, Rashmika Mandanna was asked "who do you think is Mr Showoff in Kannada film industry?" The actress took the name of Yash's name. Her remark had angered the fans of the actor and she was ripped apart by his fans.

Finally, Rashmika Mandanna was forced to give an apology. In the statement, the Geetha Govindam actress expressed her admiration for the KGF star. Check out her complete statement:

"Dear all, at the outset let me share that I too am indeed extremely unhappy and disturbed by this sudden turn of events with regard to a talk show, which was shot 7 months back, even before the release of Kirik Party. The interview was aired on Star Suvarna during the release of Kirik Party and re telecasted recently. I have no disrespect towards Yash Sir or anyone. In fact on many occasions, I have expressed my admiration towards Yash Sir, his talent and how he has inspired everyone, including myself.

The media has sadly ignored that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the movie that I enjoyed most at that time. When you edit and take just two lines from the most non serious part of the show and give it spin... the context is lost. That is really sad. It wasn't a statement I made but it was a game of rapid fire and never in my dreams I had any idea that this would be taken so seriously ignoring my admiration and all the positive statements I had made about him. I am sorry if I have hurt any of your feelings.

I did not intend to. My upbringing will never let me do that. I request everyone to have a look on my other interviews and fb lives where I have appreciated Yash Sirs work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him. The media has been extremely supportive of my career ever since I entered the industry and has supported me in my every move. I whole-heartedly request the same media to kindly not blow this issue out of proportion and further hurt Yash sir and his near and dear ones. Let us please leave this bitter episode behind and look forward to better things. My sincere apologies for the misunderstanding caused . Nimma aashirvada sadaa irali. Nimma Rashmika. [sic]"