There is no way you can keep a straight face while listening to or sitting in front of Kapil Sharma. The ace comedian has made the nation go crazy after him with his viral jokes and digs. But, there was a time when things weren't the same. Kapil Sharma had performed in front of Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, and the team of Mumbai Indians long back. And he failed to make a single one of his audience laugh.

In Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, Kapil has revealed how Harbhajan Singh recommended his name to perform in front of Mumbai Indians. This was after Kapil had won the Laughter Challenge and was emerging as the biggest name in the comedy circuit. Kapil has revealed that Harbhajan Singh wanted him to perform in front of his teammates and Nita Ambani and Kapil instantly agreed.

What went wrong

However, once he reached the venue, he was shocked to see the faces of his 15-member audience. Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar Sanath Jayasuriya, and a few other big names were present to listen to him. Kapil revealed that he was cracking jokes about poor people, middle-class people, and their habits. And not even a single one of his jokes could make any of the guests laugh. His show tanked badly and Harbhajan Singh was left embarrassed. Kapil further reveals that when he met Harbhajan post the show, he took a dig at the comedian and said that only on TV could he perform so well.

Kapil's joke on Harbhajan

Kapil also revealed that a few days later Harbhajan missed several sixes. And Kapil jokingly messaged him saying not everyone can perform on TV. Kapil's show – I Am Not Done Yet, has been loved by his fans and followers. The hour-long episode takes us through the ups and downs of Kapil's life in his own satirical way.