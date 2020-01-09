Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla will soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The popular TV host will be seen pushing him hard to reveal some interesting tidbits about his successful career in the cricket world.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla, who has represented India in many International matches, are known for their exceptional leg-spinning talent. These much-celebrated cricketers from the Indian team will be the special guests on the upcoming episode on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Interesting revelations

Kapil Sharma will be seen welcoming the two and forcing them to make some interesting revelations of their career in the cricket world. Be it the locker room conversations or fun facts from the cricket pitch, they will let the cat out of the bag. In addition to being a visual retreat, the episode will also be a roller coaster ride of sods.

Yuzvendra Chahal started his career with being a batsman and eventually turned out to make his name in the list of fastest bowlers. He also revealed that he played few matches in IPL as a batsman. Kapil Sharma pushed him to spill the beans on why he never uses his own bat and steals Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli's bat during matches.

Talking about it, Yuzvendra Chahal says, "Yes! This is true. When the bats are distributed amongst the players they are distributed according to their batting talents. I always observe who has got the lightest weight bat and I usually use their bat. Now, even players are sure and prepared that I will take their bat. Mai mauka dekh ke halka bat maar leta hoon (Laughs)."

Yuzvendra Chahal hails from a farmer's family, but he says that he rarely helped his father in farming. When asked about the reason, he opened up about his young struggle days and shared how he used to travel miles to practice in a well-maintained pitch, he shares,

"I belong to a farmers' family and started playing at a very early age. I used to travel almost 7 to 8 kms daily on the bicycle to go for practice sessions, hence couldn't help my father in farming. After a certain point of time, he made a pitch in our farm which made it convenient for me to play and devote time at home," Yuzvendra Chahal told Kapil Sharma.