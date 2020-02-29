There's nobody as outspoken as Kangana Ranaut in Bollywood. She doesn't mind calling a spade, a spade and has done so on countless occasions. Although there was one golden moment when she really slammed actors on avoiding to talk about politics.

Kangana Ranaut has said a lot of things, and every other day she hits Bollywood where it hurts most, sometimes nepotism and at others politics. This was one time she really went all in to question why actors fear politics so much.

Kangana tells all why actors don't want to talk politics

At the Manikarnika success party, while talking to the press, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut fired shots at actors in the industry who don't speak about politics. The moment transpired in the election season, 2019. Kangana known for her strong albeit questionable views on certain matters pulled up Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for refusing to discuss politics in interviews.

Actors and celebrities are often known to maintain silence on political events and issues. A lot of it has to do with them always being at the center of public attention. When all eyes are on you, it's easy to upset someone. However, Kangana thinks differently, she said, "There isn't a zero per cent chance of me joining politics but I am a citizen who speaks up on issues of the country. I know some actors, I was watching an interview with Ranveer or Alia, where they asked why should we talk about politics? It doesn't work like that, you have to be responsible."

She then went on to talk about Ranbir Kapoor, "Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody, that I get electricity and water at my house so why should I talk about politics. It's because of the country that you have a house. It's the money of the citizens because of which you sit in a Mercedes. How can you talk like that?"

She then went on to dissect the thought process behind this view, "They say we work in films, how can we talk about politics? This is irresponsible. Am I that type of person? No. If my career is destroyed because of that, then let it be. Just because I get water and electricity, it doesn't mean I don't care about anything else. This has to change."

Kangana has been known to support the government and has been vocal about her stand on politics. While her statement sure holds pertinence and hits the nail on the head, some may argue, talking about politics is for the brave. Those celebrities who do talk about politics, their opinions haven't always been welcomed with open arms.

Lately, Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhaskar have had to bear the brunt of backlash with regard to their political opinions. In Deepika Padukone's case, when she stepped up to condemn the JNU incident, there was a section that wanted to boycott her film. Opinions in the case of celebrities have always been a double-edged sword.