A good rapport between actors can dow wonders for a film. Still, what do you do when the actors are headstrong? Many things happen on set, things that happen outside the big screen. Sridevi and Jaya Prada were known for their competition and in the 80s even more so.

Sridevi and Jaya Prada worked on the movie Maqsad with Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna. When Sridevi and Jaya refused to exchange a word, Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna decided to do something about it and locked them in a room together hoping for some improvement.

How Sridevi and Jaya Prada were locked in a room together

Competition is nothing new in Bollywood. Sridevi and Jaya Prada were famous for the competition they shared between them. Sridevi positively ruled over Bollywood during her time. and Jaya Prada was known as the most beautiful face to grace Indian cinema. The two were known to avoid each other as they never saw eye to eye. They have done nearly 8 or 9 films together and in all of them, they barely spoke.

In 1984, the two appeared alongside Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna in Maqsad which was one of the highest-grossing films that year. Even though the film was a success, the shooting of the film was not as smooth since Sridevi and Jaya Prada despite agreeing to be in the same film together, refused to speak to one another.

In fact, they didn't share a word. The behaviours got to their co-stars who felt the conflict between the two actresses needed to be resolved. Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna thought maybe the way to do this would be to leave the two no choice but to talk to each other. To ensure it happened, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked the two actresses in the make-up room. Hoping that this would put an end to their issue, they left them. Interestingly, even when they returned to the room to see whether there was a change, the two actresses were sitting in different corners of the room and still weren't talking. Their effort had most definitely not paid off.