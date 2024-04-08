In the list of Akshay Kumar's biggest flops recently, Bachchan Pandey would probably sit at the top. The film starring Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi tanked at the box office. Neither the critics nor the audience seemed to like the film. However, that wasn't the only problem the film faced. The Bachchan family also had a problem with the use of their surname in the film's title without their permission.

Jaya Bachchan and the Bachchan clan was reportedly not thrilled with the use of their surname in the film's title. The veteran actress, reportedly had reached out to the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala to change the film's title. However, by the time she made the call, the film was too close to release and thus even Nadiadwala refused to alter the title of the film.

The changes made

But, he did promise to change the spelling of Bachchan in the film and it was later changed to – Bachchhan Paandey. For those unaware, Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to write 'Bachchan' as his pen name. In reality, their surname was Srivastava. On the other hand, when Akshay Kumar was asked about the film's title, the actor had hilariously replied that he had seen Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Pandey together and thus the title.

Akshay Kumar has his fingers crossed

'Bachchhan Paandey' was an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. The Tamil film too was adapted from 2006 South Korean film A Dirty Carnival. Akshay Kumar is now geared up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring him, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar. The Khiladi Kumar has revealed that after a series of flops he is keeping his fingers crossed for this one to work.