It's not every day that one gets to see two gorgeous actresses (who donned the same evil roles with elan) in one frame. Confused? Well, on Friday, March 1, Ekta Kapoor's Komolikas – Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan - clicked pictures together when they both were under the same roof at the Times Food Guide Awards.

For those unaware, Urvashi had played the popular character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 10 years ago whereas Hina is currently essaying the same role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share the selfie and expressed her delight over meeting Komolika 2.0. Hina too reciprocated to the post with a warm gesture.

It's no secret at Urvashi as Komolika had left a lasting impression on the viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She had definitely raised the bar for other actresses to don the same character. However, Hina lived up to the viewers expectations and continues to garner praises for portraying the role of Komolika effortlessly.

But for those who are enjoying Hina as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, have only a few episodes to see her as the vamp as the gorgeous actress will soon bid adieu to the show due to her Bollywood commitment. Further to fans' disappointment, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant had revealed to SpotboyE that she may or may not return to the show.

Recently, Hina gave a glimpse of her as a Bengali bride on her Instagram page. In the picture, the actress looks stunning in her perfect make-up and heavy jewellery. The look was for the wedding scene shoot of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.