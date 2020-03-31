Every day, thousands of aspirants come to the city of dream Mumbai to be a part of the tinsel town. Where some of them fail to make their name, others spread their magic rules the heart of all the fans, even after they are gone. Bollywood has given us many legendary actors Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar and of course King of expressions, actor Dev Anand. Dharam Devdutt Pishorimal Anand, who was known Dev Anand in Bollywood, has immense contributions to Indian cinema. He was famous not only as an influential actor but also as a writer, director, and producer.

After watching movies like Ashok Kumar's films such as Achhut Kanya and Kismat, he became adamant that he wants to pursue acting a full-time career. Luckily when Ashok Kumar spotted him lurking around the studio once, he saw Dev Anand and chose him as a hero for Ziddi (1948) co-starring Kamini Kaushal. Honoured by the title of Padma Bhushan, Dev Anand did in total 114 films in Bollywood. His acting skills and aura on the big screen used to make fans crazy for him. His chemistry with leading ladies of the movies was highly enjoyed by the audience.

No Black coat for Dev Anand

Not only in reel life, but in real life as well, Dev Sahib has an aura that could attract anyone. Girls were so crazy for him that they used to allegedly jump off the building if they weren't able to get a glance of this legendary actor. As per the reports, the actor used to look so handsome in Blackcoat that a girl allegedly ended her life after being mesmerised by Dev Anand's look. In a report by Amar Ujala, it has been mentioned that the Bombay High Court had to put a ban on the black coloured coat for Dev Sahib in order to avoid any mishappenings.

As per the reports, Dev Anand mesmerised the audience with his Blackcoat look in Ek Daur movie. His female fanbase became so crazy that they used to commit suicide seeing Anand in the black coat. As bizarre as it may sound, Dev Sahib was hence prohibited from wearing black.

Dev Anand was an iconic actor and his movies like Guide, Jewel Thief, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Kala Pani and many more hold a special place in every Bollywood lover. He died at the age of 88 at The Washington Mayfair Hotel, London, the United Kingdom due to cardiac arrest in 2011. Even though he's not amongst us right now, his movies and songs will always be there in our hearts.