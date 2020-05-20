Each one of us has, at least once in our life, tried to replicate a scene from a Bollywood movie. Be it Veeru's iconic 'tanki top' scene from Sholay or Sanjay Dutt's epic style of walking - I'm sure every one of us has had his/her fill of aping the larger than life characters on the big screen.

Since they themselves are the ones playing these characters, we would guess that the real lives of these actors wouldn't be so dramatic. But, in one such case, that was the case to be. We are talking about the whole Geeta Bali-Shammi Kapoor episode wherein the actress took her lipstick out of her purse and asked 'India's resident, burgeoning Elvis Presley' to fill her maang and get married to her right there and then!

Yes, this happened when rock and roll Kapoor Shammi, fell head over heels in love with Bollywood actress Geeta Bali. Lets' have a recap of their love story and typical 'Bollywood' style wedding.

'She was hesitant. I was adamant': Shammi Kapoor-Geeta Bali relationship

While shooting for the movie Rangeen Raatein in 1995, Shammi Kapoor first met actress Geeta Bali. The cool breeze of Uttrakhand acted like cupid and the duo came closer. Though they both had feelings for each other, they were a bit hesitant in confessing the same.

Talking about the same, Shammi Kapoor once said, "She was hesitant. I was adamant. It was four months of agony, tears, cajoling, pleading, non-togetherness, desperation..." Then out of the blue something happened that completely changed their lives.

Soaked in the love of Shammi Kapoor, on August 23, 1955, while sitting in a hotel room, Geeta Bali suddenly exclaimed, 'Let's get married now!'

'Geeta took out a tube of lipstick, asked me to apply it on her maang'

Shammi was taken aback but was equally excited to marry the love of his life. Quickly after Geeta Bali proposed the idea of marriage, Shammi made a few calls to his friends, who suggested that they need not waste too much time and get married soon.

Recalling the incidence, Shammi disclosed that, "Geeta took out a tube of lipstick from her purse and asked me to apply it on her maang."

The duo got married on August 24, 1955, at the Banganga Temple in Mumbai with Hari Walia, the priest, as the only witness. Though Kapoor Khandaan was against Shammi Kapoor's union with Madhubala, they accepted Geeta Bali with open arms.

Shaami Kapoor and Geeta Bali's tragic story

Geeta Bali and Shammi Kapoor were enjoying the marital bliss and were head over heels in love with each other, planning a beautiful future with each other. Little did they knew that fate had something else planned for them. After a few years of marriage, Geeta fell ill on the sets of her film and was later diagnosed with smallpox. She was hospitalised for weeks and on January 21, 1965, she passed away, leaving a void in Shammi's life.

Shammi was devastated by the death of Geeta. For many years, he had sleepless nights and was worried about the upbringing of his young children, Aditya and Kanchan. Later, he got married to Neila Devi.