It was a lot of energy resonating in the air at 5 pm on Sunday as people in every nook and corner of India followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice of thanking healthcare workers, Govt staff and all those who keep this country up and running in this time of crisis.

People across India on Sunday evening clapped, rang bells, blew the conch shells and beat metal plates on balconies and streets in solidarity with the health workers on frontlines fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore takes part in Janata Curfew

It was a tribute to all those who are at the forefront of combating COVID-19. People from across the country are sharing their videos and pictures. Not only in India, people from places like Singapore were also a part of this with video clips pouring in from Singapore of people clapping and beating metal plates in unison.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his special address to the nation on Thursday had appealed the people to "clap" as a mark of gratitude towards the health workers.

On Sunday evening, people obeyed their PM and expressed gratitude for our unsung heroes.

Meanwhile, the 14-hour Janata Curfew began at 7 am on Sunday with PM Narendra Modi making a fresh appeal to citizens to remain indoors to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

There were videos making way over the social media of deserted Marine Drive, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place and other busy areas that are abuzz with activities on other days.

There was a video posted by a Twitter user of dolphins seen at the Marine Drive in Mumbai today and some media platforms even writing about the dolphin sightings due to minimal marine traffic.

There were celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan sharing pictures of Marine Drive on Sunday, which wore a barren yet beautiful and serene look. He captioned it as 'This is what national discipline means'.

The Connaught place was full of birds feeling free to fly without people around to disturb them.

Though the curfew is till 9 pm, there are messages being spread saying that try extending the curfew for the sake of humanity by avoiding venturing out post 9 pm on Sunday.