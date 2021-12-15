Deepika Padukone has made headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. And one such instance was during the promotion of Finding Fanny. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was one of a kind and added value and versatility to Deepika's line of work. But, it was a sudden instance at the Finding Fanny party that made more headlines than the film itself.

It was at the special screening of the film that Homi Adajania kissed Deepika Padukone. The director suddenly wrapped his hand around Deepika's head and kissed her on her cheeks. As per a report in TOI, Homi got drunk as soon as the party started and kissed Deepika with force.

The kiss that got everyone talking

As per reports, the director seemed tipsy and wasn't ready to let go. But, Deepika handled the situation gracefully. Though she was surprised by the sudden kiss, she took it in her stride and didn't let it go awkward in front of public. She smiled and distanced herself from him. Adajania had directed Deepika earlier in Cocktail too.

"Deepika is totally in the film...I truly admire Deepika for the person she is. I know the trials and tribulations she has faced as a single woman. She lives by her own rules, is dedicated to her craft and fights against the odds in a male-dominated industry to get and stay where she has," Adajania had once said about Deepika in an interview.

Apart from this kiss, there have been a few more kisses in Bollywood that left everyone surprised. Richard Gere kissing Shilpa Shetty was one such instance. Mika Singh had also planted a forceful kiss on Rakhi Sawant's lips.