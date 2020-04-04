Celebrities see huge highs and lows in their careers. Even the biggest stars can have moments of crisis. At those times, sometimes friendships can turn sour and empathy is hard to find.

Amitabh Bachchan one of Bollywood best actors, went through a low phase in the industry. He had had a series of failures and was trying to get by, but when a film with Dimple Kapadia didn't do well, the actress insisted on her payment, hurting Amitabh Bachchan in the process.

Dimple Kapadia insisted on payment after Mrityudata

Amitabh Bachchan has always known as one of Bollywood's most celebrated figures. Known for his talent and his on-screen presence, one would think he had smooth sailing in the industry. That was not the case.

Amitabh Bachchan went through a terrible phase in his career where his movies weren't working. The actor was labelled a 'failed newcomer in the 70s. Despite some successes after a near-fatal injury while filming for Coolie. With health complications, he switched to politics, with some critical success the actor tried to act in more films, however, he was facing back-to-back box office failures in the late 80s. Subsequently, the actor stopped filming for 5 years.

In 1996, the actor set up his own production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd. The actor was also deep in debt by this point. He decided to stage a comeback in Mrityudata in 1997, the film had a good star cast with Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as well.

Mrityudata disappointed the audiences and critics alike. It was a huge loss for Amitabh Bachchan, he couldn't pay anybody back in the position he was at the time. ABCL was struck by numerous legal battles and collapsed in 1997 itself. At this time of crisis, Dimple Kapadia was unhappy that she hadn't yet been paid for the film. This hurt Amitabh Bachchan especially when she would call repeatedly and then sent her secretary to settle the payment.

The storm has passed and now, and times are far better for the actor.