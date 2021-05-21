Bollywood actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had tied the knot in a lavish yet private wedding in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018. The ceremony was attended mostly by the family and their close ones and had a strict no-phone policy that actually had become the talk of the town at that point in time.

During that time, people were quite curious to know the real reason behind such a decision, but the couple did not disclose it at that moment. However, later in December 2018, Deepika had revealed in an interview with Filmfare that privacy was the secondary factor.

"Privacy was secondary"

Speaking about why the ceremony was highly guarded, the 'Padmavat' actress had said that the guests were asked to leave behind their phone so that they could truly enjoy the ceremony and not end up clicking pictures. "Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment," Deepika Padukone told Filmfare.

"These moments should be in your mind and heart as they're never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who've never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who've never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That's how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn't have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from," the actress had added.

Deepika also shared her memorable moments from her wedding. She said: "There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place. On November 15, after the Anand Karaj ceremony was over, there was one boat to take Ranveer and me back to the hotel from the venue. The sun was setting... it was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset."

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer are both set for their upcoming sports drama '83'. The film will see Ranveer essaying the character of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. Apart from '83', Deepika will also be seen in 'Pathan', 'Fighter', the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' and Nag Ashwin's next film.