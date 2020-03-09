Even before her Hollywood debut in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage Deepika Padukone had been one of the most sought out Bollywood stars who made her presence felt in the international platform. With various hits in the Hindi film industry such as Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, Piku, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and her entrances in international platforms on the red carpet, Deepika Padukone had become an international sensation.

Scarlett Johansson has been Hollywood's love even before her entrance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Black Widow. In fact, in this video attached below, she was one of the actresses who was introduced as 'the one who needs no introduction'.

In one of the videos of Vogue, the two stars had shared the frame space along with Hollywood actresses. The actresses were asked various questions such as 'what are movie plots like in your country,'' what are the perks of being an actress, and each of the actresses who were hailing from different continents had the most varied type of answers.

When asked about the perks of being an actress both Deepika Padukone and Scarlett Johansson had the same answer... an expression with an 'umm'.

While talking about craziest interactions with fans, Scarlett Johansson met a lot of them with Avengers tattoos, except her face looked a lot like Jeremy Renner's face, the actor who plays Hawkeye in the Avengers series, and acts as a close confidante of the Black Widow.

While talking about the most disastrous red carpet moment you would only want to sympathise with Scarlett Johnasson after listening to her story where her attire ripped open and she had the toughest time inside the ladies room when she had to sew and un-sew her dress to do the nature's calling.

Finally, she resorted to lesser fluids for the day. For Deepika, it is painful to ditch her comfort over everything else. When she is in an attire that's tight she finds it difficult to sit. Also, did you know that Scarlett Johansson is the only actress who once got paid more than a man?