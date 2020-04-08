The year was 2016 and Deepika Padukone was gearing up for the Hollywood debut. The posters were released, and the much-talked-about picture of Deepika Padukone closely hugging Vin Diesel, posters of her character Serena Ungers were all out on social media, they became viral, and basically, everyone was excited, that not one, two lady superstars from India, were making their mark internationally. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

"I was pleasantly surprised when I got the invite. It is very gracious of them to invite me. I have grown up watching the MTV awards and I didn't think that one day, I would be walking down the red carpet and presenting an award at this global music event. It's a step forward in my global career," Deepika Padukone had said in an interview with DNA when the names were announced.

The MTV European Music Awards was the platform where Deepika Padukone was expected to make her debut red carpet appearance on an international platform. She chose to be dressed by an Indian designer Monisha Jaising ensemble with shades of green. Deepika had accentuated her appearance with long dangler, stilettos and black belt. Hardly did she know that she would find herself in Daily Mail's list of worst dressed celebrities.

The exact quote of the tabloid had been, "Bollywood blunder: Indian actress Deepika Padukone may be stunning but her swamp green bracelet and skirt combo did nothing for her sensational figure." That wasn't all. She featured in an article where the tabloid titled it, "From nipple flashing to Eurotrash bling to curtain-fringe 'chic', the prize for the worst-dressed guest was a VERY close contest at the MTV EMAs." Along with Deepika Padukone, many other actresses found themselves in the section of badly dressed photos.

But Daily Mail has a history with Deepika Padukone. Once when the 'Happy New Year' actor had stepped out of a restaurant in London with ace tennis player Novak Djokovic, the tabloid failed to recognise her as one of the lead actresses from the Hindi film industry, and instead branded her as the female companion of the tennis player.

While that may have been the attitude of the British tabloid, the Indian media had been quick to call out their behaviour. Within a few hours, almost all the popular media houses from India had published their individual opinion pieces, calling her looks for the event as stunning and admired her for promoting an Indian designer on an international platform.