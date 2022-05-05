For those who haven't yet been to Chochi, and tasted baked dosa with egg water, must read the backstory. On Thursday, one unsuspecting Twitter user's complaint about dosa being served in a certain manner at an airport lounge opened floodgates of sarcasm and puns.

All he did was probably misheard and threw in a typo and the drama soon unfolded. Of all the odd things to have trended on Twitter, Chochi has got to be the weirdest.

Tagging CGH Earth Experience Hotels, a user Manish Jain wrote, "If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named Earth Lounge. They Simply plays with Religious Belief, Where they use Egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they told it's As per Standard. When asked for Manual they denied to share." The 'provocative' tweet riddled with typos and several opportunities for sarcasm was trending along with 'chochi' in no time.

Netizens are amused, but school him too

Where is this place Chochi and what on earth is egg water? In the absence of any further clues and just one complaint, some assumed he probably misheard 'anda pani' for what was actually 'thanda pani'. Some got into the technicalities of accent to prove their point. The questions (or rather curiosity) didn't stop there.

"One should not dictate your food choices, but there are a few other questions. Where is Chochi? What is egg water? And how do you bake a dosa? What is a dosa manual?" questioned a user. While the other tweeted, "Gotta give it to the man. Egg water, baked dosa and chochi have entered the Twitter lexicon and all this was achieved with one single tweet. Masterstroke!"