Bill Cosby was a legendary name in comedy and family entertainment. The Cosby Show was a staple in almost every American household when it was on the air.

Bill Cosby was the epitome of wholesome family entertainment. His character of Cliff Huxtable was what every child wanted a father figure to be like.

But all that changed when the iconic comedian and entertainer was accused of sexual assault by scores of women.

Bill Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a number of women through the years. And in 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to five to 10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

Reportedly, More than 50 women accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Cosby was 81 at the time he was charged. His defence argued that Bill Cosby was too old and frail to be sent to prison.

Bill Cosby's conviction came at the height of the metoo movement which also saw the fall of powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who was also charged with sexual assault and sent to prison.

The crux of the case against Cosby boiled down to one person, Andrea Constand.

But Cosby's troubles don't stop there. Reportedly, in other states, he faces defamation lawsuits for branding his accusers liars. We have to say, that is quite the fall from grace for a man who was an icon.