Ever since the deadly coronavirus has entered into our lives, the definition of our normal lives has changed. Be it the daily use of masks or work from home habits, we all are used to the new normal routine now. Terms such as lockdown and virus are not new to us. But, when we look back to last year on this day we can still feel the solidarity of the entire nation coming together and lighting candles with the hope of fighting against coronavirus.

On April 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all the citizens of India to come together and light a candle, diya or torch, whichever was convenient for them and show their unity in the fight against novel coronavirus, amid lockdown. Today marks a year to that day, which was dedicated to '9 Baje, 9 Minute'. As a part of that movement, prominent Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and others had also joined in solidarity with the nation and spread hope by lighting up lamps and diyas.

Since we are still battling the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis, let's take a look at the throwback pictures and videos of the B-town celebs from last year.

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple joined the movement and shared photos of themselves lighting the diyas on social media. The actress had also revealed that she had made a habit of lighting a diya every day.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple was spotted out on their balcony with glowing candles and diyas as they stood in solidarity with the entire nation.

3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most talked-about couples in B-town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also joined everyone in solidarity. The duo stood out in their balcony with candles in their hand and joined the nation in the fight against COVID 19.

4. Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also joined the other celebrities and lit a torch to the sky as a part of '9 Baje, 9 Minute'.

7. Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video of lighting up diyas with her entire family. The star wrote, "Lighting the not only as an appreciation for first responders, but also as a sign that 'this too shall pass'. In this time of self-isolation — when the anxiety of loneliness is at its peak— it is important to keep the fire burning, and remember that we are all in this together."

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan

Joining the nation in solidarity, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya also lit up diyas at a temple in their house garden and posed for photos together.

Apart from these celebs, other prominent figures such as Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many others had also shared their photos and videos on social media. Have a look.