JK Rowling returned the Ripple of Hope award given to her last year after being criticised by Kerry Kennedy. For what? Once again, for her views on trans issues. While the world debates over whether it's okay to watch Strike, which is based on her novel Lethal White, this isn't the first time anybody who is somebody has come under fire for their views on gender and trans issues.

It's not just the Harry Potter author, but from artists to actors, none have been spared from the backlash every time they rubbed the LGBTQ community the wrong way. While some got away with backtracking from their statements, most ended up holding their ears just the way no one wants to.

Sorry Drake, but you had to apologize

No one needs to even jog their memory when Caitlyn Jenner made it to the cover of Vanity Fair in 2015. There was a positive symbolism to the photoshoot and everyone joined in with encouraging reactions and congratulatory words. Well, not everyone.

Drake Bell's infamous tweet, "Sorry...still calling you Bruce," as a response to Jenner's cover shoot sparked a backlash strong enough for the Nickelodeon star to apologise later.

"I sincerely apologise for my thoughtless insensitive remarks," the actor, singer tweeted in the wake of criticism.

Further adding, "Although my comments were made in innocence, I deeply regret the negative effect they've had on so many."

Did the apology ring a Bell?

When Mario Lopez was in the line of fire

Any infamous remarks often have the connecting thread of being shared over a tweet or a TV chat show. This is what happened with host Mario Lopez during his appearance on The Candace Owens Show, but strangely, the actor faced backlash from either sides of the fence. First, for his remarks stating how it's dangerous for parents to support their young transgender children, then later for backtracking from his comments.

"I'm no one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously," Lopez said, further adding, "But at the same time, my God, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way or you think you're a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make that determination then."

But LGBTQ advocacy groups would have none of the contextual references to the statement.

When Isaiah Washington's comments on T.R Knight cost him dearly

No star from Grey's Anatomy needs an introduction, nor does Isaiah Washington. However, any association of the actor with the hit medical drama comes much after the incident in 2006 when he blurted out a homophobic slur at his co-star T.R. Knight.

The slur that was repeated in the press room at the Golden Globes. Never mind that Washington followed it with a statement that went so far to say, "My comments about my co-star were unacceptable in any context...I can also no longer deny to myself that there are issues I obviously need to examine within my own soul, and I've asked for help."

But it was too late, neither the gay rights activists nor the ABC bosses, none of them were going to have him back.