Sholay is considered one of the greatest films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Out of all the characters, the character of Gabbar Singh played by actor Amjad Khan received massive praise from all corners.

The actor had to put in a lot of effort into his role as initially, the director was unhappy with his meek voice. If reports are to be believed, he was almost kicked out of the film but was given a chance and after rigorous rehearsals, Amjad finally began shooting.

It was during the shooting of a popular scene from the film in which Basanti aka Hema Malini was forced to dance in front of Gabbar and his men in order to save the life of her love interest Veeru (played by Dharmendra).

Amjad, who was keen on delivering the perfect shot, was so engrossed in his character that he held Hema Malini's hand so roughly that she was left in pain for several days. When Dharmendra, who was in love with Hema Malini, got to know about it he was extremely upset with Amjad Khan.

This resulted in Amjad apologising to Dharmendra but to no avail. However, by the end of the film's production, the actors eventually became friends.

Dharmendra's tactics to win Hema's heart:

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the evergreen couples of Bollywood. Dharmendra had used many tactics to woo his love interest. During the shoot of one of the iconic scenes of Sholay where Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini on how to use a revolver, the actor lured the light boys with money to disturb the lights on the set so that he could hug the Dream Girl repeatedly and had even worked out a code with the boys. Dharmendra ended up paying Rs 2000 to the unit boys just to hug Hema again and again.