AL Vijay has opened up on an interesting story of Ajith Kumar enjoying a song from a Vijay film on a repeat mode. The filmmaker opened up about the incident in the latest interview where he revealed that it occurred in Mumbai.

The Meet in Mumbai

According to AL Vijay, he and Ajith Kumar were staying in the same hotel in Mumbai. Upon knowing this, he met the actor and showed the poster of Vijay's film Thalaivaa. In fact, he was the first actor to see the first look of the flick before it was released online.

AL Vijay also made Ajith Kumar, who was busy shooting Arrambam, listen to a song on a repeat mode. "Thala said that this will become a huge hit after hearing Vaanganna Vanakkanganna. Ajith added that this song suits perfectly for him (Vijay). It was so kind and so sweet." Indiaglitz quotes him as saying.

Rivals Only for Fans?

Ajith Kumar and Vijay are considered rivals in the film industry. Their fans often fight over petty issues on social media sites. Despite the two stars sharing a good equation, the fans engage in wars on a regular basis.

It is also revealed that AL Vijay had approached Thalapathy Vijay to star in his Kireedam. However, the actor could not take up the project for some reasons and later Ajith Kumar starred in the flick.

On the professional front, AL Vijay is now gearing up for his dream project Thalaivi which stars Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy. It is a biopic made on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

On the other hand, Vijay is busy with his Beast. Nelson Dilipkumar's film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and others in the supporting cast.

Whereas Ajith Kumar is working on his much-delayed Valimai. The H Vinoth's flick has Huma Qureshi in the female lead.