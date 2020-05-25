Abhishek Bachchan is one of the fortunate actors who had the privilege to visit the cultural icon of Indian cinema, Satyajit Ray. He was young and he was unaware that he was in the presence of a stalwart of the Indian film industry.

"My first ever memory of Kolkata actually is very memorable to me. I remember it was in the 80s we were going to Assam with dad. In those days there were no direct flights so we had to transit through Kolkata and I wanted to see victoria memorial and Howrah Bridge. instead, he took me to this very busy street and in this house where we had to walk up I don't know how many stairs and I was complaining and we went to this gentlemen's house who was sitting there and playing chess. We were surrounded by movie posters, and I went like who is this guy and he happened to be the great Satyajit Ray. Being like a five six-year-old you don't know the greatness you were sitting in front of. H e was very loving and I had a wonderful time with him. He had a chair which was like a palanquin they used to carry him up and down because he couldn't climb the stairs. I remember playing on that chair a lot. So that was my first ever memory of Kolkata," Abhishek Bachchan said at India Today Conclave.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2018 film Manmarziyaan, where he shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The film had been directed by Anurag Kashyap. His father, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which will release on Amazon Prime Video. The film was expected to release at the theatres, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown that has been called worldwide, the makers have chosen to release it directly on their OTT platforms.