Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has scarred half the industry with his honest feedback on films. Karan Johar who had made his second film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" was then the talk of the town for collaborating with six of the biggest superstars from the Hindi film industry back then, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (then Kareena Kapoor), along with various other cast members.

Aamir Khan had been one of the guests when the team had held a special screening of "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." During an interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, the actor confessed that he hated the movie to the point that all he wanted after watching the film was to dodge the six stars (who were standing on his way) and reach to his car so he could run away without sharing his opinion about the film.

"I remember Aamir, at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham screening, he hated the movie and he didn't know what to do because half the industry was in the movie and they were standing outside. And Aamir from a distance realised that all he was trying to do was dodge the six movie stars and get to his car so he could get away, didn't you," asked Karan.

Hearing the note made by Karan, Aamir nodded with approval. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's wife, who was seated beside him gave out hearty laughter when Aamir Khan made the silent confession about hating Karan's film. That wasn't the first time when Aamir Khan had shared his opinion about not loving a particular film with a director. When he had been confronted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he had confessed that he didn't like Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.