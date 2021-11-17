Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly developing a couple of new apps for macOS and Windows users.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker citing the Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia, WhatsApp is developing new apps for Windows users. It is said to be a Universal Windows Platform based app that has been developed from the ground up.

The app will include a drawing feature that will be particularly useful for devices with touch-screen displays.

The app resembles Skype in appearance with General, Account, Chats, Notifications, Storage, and Help will be the six categories of settings.

In addition, the new version of WhatsApp for macOS is said to be identical to the iPadOS version that was recently spotted.

Other features in pipeline

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you hide your "last seen" status from specific people.

The feature has been in active development for a few months at this point, and now it's finally live for a subset of those part of the beta programme.

The company might soon make it available to all the people using the beta, and then eventually to the version of WhatsApp everyone's using.

The feature will allow WhatsApp users to set their "last seen" status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, their contacts except a blacklist of specific people and nobody.