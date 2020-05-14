If you have even the basic of the phones with internet and WhatsApp, chances of you being a part of some or the other family group are almost a hundred percent sure. From aunties sending various good morning messages, uncles sending jokes on alcohol to the younger majority of the group mostly remaining silent; the behavior of WhatsApp group is almost identical everywhere. And our Bollywood families are no different.

Bachchan family group

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who had graced Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, had revealed massive details about their family WhatsApp groups. Revealing who's the most active in the group, the Bachchan children had said that Amitabh Bachchan remains the most active on the group and wants to remain at the top of things even on the family group. On the other hand, they had revealed that Aishwarya is the least active on the group and never responds on time.

Shweta and Abhishek had also revealed that Shweta's kids, Agastya and Navya Naveli are also a part of the group. While Abhishek maintained that Agastya was the coolest in the group, Shweta had said that just like typical mothers all around, even Jaya Bachchan sends "good morning" and "good night" messages religiously on the group.

Along with all this, the duo had also revealed that it's a rule on the group to inform about all the departures and arrivals. From Amitabh to Navya, everyone agrees to it and follows it without fail.

Kapoor family group

The Kapoor family is no different either. Janvhi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are a part of this family WhatsApp group. And there too, everyone is supposed to inform on the group, everytime they land or take-off. Arjun had said that Boney Kapoor, who is new technology, has started taking more interest in all this ever since Sridevi passed away and is making the effort to stay connected to all his children. Arjun had revealed that Boney keeps sharing jokes and memes on the group and tries his best to keep everyone happy and entertained.