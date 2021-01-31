Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, criminals have improvised and are using the available means to trick victims in order to make some quick cash. Since WhatsApp is the world's largest instant messaging app, it is the ideal platform for scammers to carry out nefarious activities. The hit-and-miss affair some times gets lucky. One such scam is currently on the prowl and WhatsApp users better watch out.

Several WhatsApp users have reported similar instances of an ongoing scam. It all starts with an innocent-looking message, which recipients think it is genuinely from a wrong contact. But things escalate quickly. As it turns out, a number starting from +44 is sending out random messages to WhatsApp users.

How does the scam work?

Several WhatsApp users are sharing screenshots of messages they have received from random numbers. But the strategy behind these messages remains the same. They honeytrap unsuspecting users into investing in a gold scheme or a different financial scheme, which would lead to a scam and eventually drain your bank account empty.

Take a look at some of the screenshots:

Does anyone get such WhatsApp messages? pic.twitter.com/H7chxve5my — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) January 30, 2021

In all cases, the display picture is of a girl. Some numbers have UK code, some have India telephone code too. But in all cases, users must avoid responding to such messages, let alone entertain such random conversations to prevent falling into a scam.