Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp is trying to make the social messenger app more user-friendly with new features, particularly for the Indian market.

The company is testing two value-added options, one is about payments and another for advanced Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) search.

WhatsApp, which already runs Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service for users to transact money in India, is testing Quick Response (QR) code feature.

Currently, people have to open the payment feature on WhatsApp, add UPI ID and phone numbers and then perform the transaction.

This new QR code option is easy to use as it just requires users to point the camera at the QR code to begin the payment transaction. Once identified, WhatsApp will trigger the UPI payment feature and the user can just type in the payment amount and complete the transaction.

This feature was already available in several well-established e-wallet apps such as FreeCharge, Mobikwik and Paytm in India, but once it arrives in WhatsApp, people will be more inclined to use multi-purpose WhatsApp over other applications, which offer limited service to save space on mobile phones.

Also, QR code payment feature in WhatsApp will definitely help in attracting new users to embrace cashless transaction and thereby give a boost to central government's Digital India initiatives.

As of now, QR code payment feature is still in the beta testing stage for Android (version number: 2.18.93]. If previous roll-out pattern is taken as any indication, it is expected to be made available to the public in a month, most probably before the end of April.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing new advanced GIFs search feature by bringing custom categories such as--Trending, LOL, love, sad, happy and dancing, WABetaInfo reported.

With this option, people will find more appropriate animation clips easily. This feature is coming in the same Android beta version 2.18.93 and is expected to roll out by next month.