WhatsApp, with its over 1.5 billion users, serves as an ultimate platform for communication for users around the world. The cross-platform messaging app has several interesting features that make it the go-to service for the masses, but there are always new features coming in to keep those users loyal. WhatsApp is currently testing another interesting feature, which is not available for everyone, but there's a way one can get it.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on self-destructing messages, which has been in the news for quick sometime now. But this is the first time the feature has been spotted in action as the latest beta version of the Android app comes with self-destructing messages. WhatsApp hasn't officially confirmed when or if the feature will be rolled out to public, but it is natural for it to undergo intense testing before a rollout.

Self-destructing messages in WhatsApp

WhatsApp's self-destructing messages feature is available in Android beta 2.20.83/84. This new feature, as its name implies, allows users to set a timer on the messages, post which it will be deleted. The feature is identical to Stories, but its users can control for how long the message stays in the other person's chat. As per the screenshots, the user can choose from 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month or 1 year.

Currently, the feature is only spotted and not functional, but there's a strong possibility it could be enabled in the future builds. The new feature in beta versions appears to be rolling out in a phased manner, so don't get disappointed if you do not get the feature after sideloading the APK.

How to get it?

If you're interested in getting the feature before anyone else, here's where you need to start. Download the WhatsApp beta for Android v2.20.84 from WABetaInfo site and install it on your phone. Once installed, you need to open a chat, tap on the profile of the recipient, scroll down to see the newly added delete message option.

Once you select that, you will see the durations to choose from. The feature is disabled by default, and once you select your preference, it will remain the same until you change it. The feature also appears to be available only for individual chats, but we can expect it to be available in group chats when official rollout takes place.