Instant messenger WhatsApp has been down since 12.30 pm IST for users across several countries.

Users of the app complained that they were not able to send or receive messages either in groups or in individual chats.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a Meta spokesperson.

Until now, it is not clear what has caused the disruption.

It was on October 05, 2021, that the longest outage of WhatsApp happened previously, where the platform was inaccessible to users for almost six hours.

According to the latest statistics, over 2 billion people use WhatsApp for communication and payment services.

