Malaika Arora has often caught the fancy of netizens who seem hell bent on decoding the reason behind her walk and for several other bizarre reasons. But, this time, it seems the limelight has been taken by the actress' face. On Friday, January 13, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl shared a couple of her gorgeous photographs from her recent visit to Nepal.

Malaika is for her striking presence on social media and she keeps her fans and followers updated with her day-to-day activities and this trip was not an exception. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote in the caption, "Hello Nepal so happy to be here." The photos showed Malaika looking gorgeous, dressed in a white crop top and blue jeans. She styled the outfit with an oversized white jacket and red pink stole and complimented her look with blue-coloured shades.

Though she undoubtedly looked beautiful, a certain section of the netizens started trolling her for her face. One user said, "What's wrong with her face, she looks weird,' while another commented, "What the hell is wrong with your face in the 2nd picture". A third comment read, "Mujhe toh kahin pe bhi Nepal nahi dikh raha (I can't see Nepal in any photo"). Another user said, "Tera thobda nepal jane layak hi hai wahi ja tu (With such a face you deserve to be in Nepal only)". One of the netizens also trolled her for traveling alone without her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and asked, "Arjun ko nii le gayi (Didn't you take Arjun with you)". However, there were some fans who showered their love on her.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently made her OTT debut with her own reality show titled 'Moving In With Malaika' that premiered on Disney + Hotstar. In one of the episodes, Malaika was trolled by her son Arhaan Khan who seems to be not that fond of his mother's dressing sense. In that episode, she had invited her sister Amrita Arora, mother Joyce Polycarp, and son Arhaan Khan for a lunch at her house. The episode is all fun and laughter till her 20-year-old boy decided to crack a joke on her mother's sexy outfit on the show. Arhaan said that she looked like a jail inmate and ended up comparing his mom's crop top with a table napkin.

For the episode, Malaika chose to wear a white and black top that matched with the table napkins on her dining table with similar patterns of white and black horizontal strips. Following this, Arhaan said, "That had to have been intentional, knowing you!" and Malaika replied, "No it was not intentional, it was totally coincidental. Why would I?" Arhaan added, "You are looking like a prison inmate right now," and everyone started laughing. Malaika's mom also said, "Yeah, you are actually right. They do wear this."