Yes, the summer is here! The sun-and-the-sand type will definitely head towards the beach while for the rest televisions remain as their perfect partners. We pick you five most-awaited returning and new television shows for this summer.

POSE

Dance musical Pose with the largest ever cast of transgender actors premiered on June 3 at 9 pm on FX. Set in the 1980s, the show showcases different struggles of life in the city of New York—right from the luxury Trump-era universe, to the downtown social and literary scene to the underworld ball culture. Produced by Murphy, Sherry Marsh, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson, the cast is lead by Kate Mara, Evan Peters and James Van Der Beek.

DIETLAND

Next on the line is dark-comedy Dietland—a straight-to-series 10-episode drama that premiered on AMC on June 4, 2018. Based on the book by Sarai Walker, the series narrates the journey of a plus-size writer Joy Nash (Plum) who takes care of the letters to the editor session of a lifeless beauty magazine.

AMERICAN WOMAN

Loosely based on the childhood of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards, the sitcom narrates the struggle of an unconventional mother who raises her two daughters after separating from her cheating husband. Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, and Cheyenne Jackson lead the cast with the 12-episode series all set to debut on the Paramount Network on June 7.

MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER

Indeed a teen treat! Disney's love for superheroes is taking a new turn with 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' premiering on June 7 on Freeform. A spin on the original comic book characters, the series is set in the fantastical Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The story follows a group of teens—lead by Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph)—who acquires superhuman powers.

YELLOWSTONE

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner teams up with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan ('Hell or High Water') for this family drama. Costner stars as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch, and his daily battle with the land developers, American Indians, family members and other forms the base of the plot.

OTHERS

A slew of teen dramas is also getting ready to hit the small screens this summer. Adult action-thriller 'Impluse' premieres on Youtube from June 6 while extended television series 'Big Hero 6: Baymax Returns' opens on Disney XD from June 9. 'Big City Green,' 'Take Two,' 'The Outpost,' 'Burden of Truth,' and 'Making It' are the other series to watch out for.

On the other hand, country music-soap 'Nashville' is returning with its final eight episodes from June 7 at 9 p.m. on CMT. Other interesting drama-plots include conspiracy thriller 'Condor' (June 6 on Direct TV) that revolves around a young CIA Analyst and his brilliant mind, delightful dramedy 'The Bold Type' (June 12 on Freeform), psychological thriller 'Sharp Objects' (July 8 on HBO), 10-episode horror anthology 'Castle Rock' (July 25 on Hulu), and action-thriller 'Jack Ryan' (August 31 on Amazon).