In a bizarre incident that has caused panic among locals in Kulgam district of J&K, thousands of dead fish were flushed towards the mouth of a spring. The spring is the source of water supply to three villages, which has naturally caused concern among villagers.

The concerned authorities were quick to jump into action to assess the situation and apply remedies. The reason for the thousands of dead fish is due to a low concentration of oxygen in the water body.

The fisheries department shifted the visible fish from near the spring to the nallah nearby in order to avoid further fish kills. Due to the low oxygen concentration in the sprint water, the Jal Shakti department distributed water supply to the affected areas by starting tanker service, India Today reported.

The emergency services quickly took the initiative to clean the spring in order to flush out the dead fish so the water can be used for drinking purposes once again.

The water samples have also been taken from the spring for testing to ascertain the cause of the dead fish. An expert committee formed for this task will study the occurrence in detail and submit its findings before the deadline.

A daily report has been sought by the district administration from Jal Shakti and fisheries department to stay on top of the situation.