Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law grabbed eyeballs for her statements catering to Ankita. Be her pointing out Ankita's behaviour inside the house to support Vicky or speaking to the media about Vicky and her marriage. Ranjana Jain has become the talk of the town. Lovingly called 'Bicky Ki mummy', Ranjana never stopped targeting Ankita. Being one of the five finalists in 'Bigg Boss 17', she was not able to impress her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, who was also invited to the season finale, and she left no stone unturned to target Ankita. Salman Khan roasted her.

Several videos and clips of Salman roasting Ranjana Jain and Vicky laughing his heart out have surfaced online. In fact, in one of the clips, Ankita's mother has warned Ankita that she won't participate in any reality show and also told her to promise that she won't ruin her family's name.

Ranjana wants Ankita to not spoil her family's name

Salman Khan was seen teasing Ranjani for the chaos that was caused by her comments in the media and on the show. Salman Khan told Ankita Lokhande and her mother-in-law to make some promises to each other. Ankita promised to take care of her family, not abuse them, and behave with respect.

Ankita Lokhande said, "Main humesha aapka khayal rakhungi, jaise main rakhti aayi hoon. Lekin agar koi kami reh gayi ho to I am really sorry. Vicky aur mere rishte jo bhi rahe hain abtak, shayad aap humare sath kabhi rahi nahi hain isiliye aapko pata nahi tha. Lekin aapne jo dekha vo kahin na kahin masti ka part tha. Kahin na kahin jhagde bhi hue hain. Lekin hum dono apni taraf se puri koshish karenge. Main aapse vaada karti hoon ki main apke bete se bahut sara pyar karungi. Aur use zindagi bhar khush rakhungi. Main Apko bhi puri tarah se khush rakhne ki koshish karungi. Hum dono ek dusre se ladayi nahi karenge. Aur zindagi bhar saath rahenge."

"[I will always take care of you, the way I have been doing. But if there has been any mistake then I am really sorry. You have never lived with us that is why you don't know that whatever you have seen on screen was all in jest. While we both have indulged in many fights, we will try our best to make things right. I promise to always keep you happy. We both will never fight and will always live together]".

Ranjana Jain said that Ankita should promise to never take part in a show 'jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (where you spoil the family's name).

Ankita was upset at her words; she said, "I am a part of this industry mumma. I am proud of it."

Ranjana Jain grabbed headlines for targeting Ankita and calling out her behaviour. Vicky and Ankita's fight went intense, and during one of the fights, Ankita tried to kick Vicky and also threw slippers at him. This didn't go well with Ranjana, and she slammed Ankita during the family week.

Host Salman Khan did not hesitate to call out Vicky's mother on national television. He said, "Agar vicky aur ankita ke beech aisa kuch hota hai, anban hoti hai, ya divorce hota hai, toh aapko kya lagta hai, uska karan kaun hongi? (If something were to happen between Vicky and Ankita, like a dispute or a divorce, what do you think would be the cause?)."

Ankita tried to defend her mother-in-law, Ankita tells her mother-in-law, "Aapko inki burai karni hai aur return me aapko tareef chahiye (You will to criticise Ankita, and in return, you want praise.)

Ankita's mother-in-law told Ankita during the family week that her father-in-law called Ankita's mother and he asked her if she too had hit her husband like this.

The actor got upset and told her mother-in-law not to blame her mother and dead father for her actions on the show.

Other finalists on the show included Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. Munawar won Bigg Boss 17.