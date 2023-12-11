'What to wear is…' :BB fame Abhinav Shukla slams Vidyut for cooking maggi next to 'live tree', adds 'not nature friendly'

Birthday boy and one of the fittest B-town actors Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 43th birthday in the lap of the Himalayas. The actor was enjoying his solo birthday trip, amidst woods, trees, nature and an abundance of greenery. The actor documented his solo trip and shared on social media that his annual Himalayan retreat is something he often looks forward to.

Vidyut celebrates his birthday in Himalaya

The actor shared his bare body pictures from his Himalayan getaway on his social media. The actor in all the pictures had no clothes on.

In one of the pictures, he was seen taking a dip in the water and performing Surya namaskar.

In another snap, he sat amid dense forest and gazed at the water and sky while enjoying his day.

While the third picture saw him making Maggi in the woods near a tree.

Vidyut garend mixed responses for his pictures. Some slammed him for bold pictures and questioned him that there wasn't any need to go bare body.

While others said that he is enjoying Maggi in the woods.

Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice ! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics ( until survival requires it) . That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota… https://t.co/EXIRykDYD3 — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) December 10, 2023

Abhinav Shukla slamsVidyut Jammwal

Amidst social media bashing and trolling. Bigg Boss fame Abhinav Shukha slammed Vidyut for setting fire next to a tree which was very much alive.

Reacting to Vidyut's post on X (formerly Twitter), Abhinav slammed the actor and said, "Good connecting with nature, what to eat and wear is purely a personal choice! But setting up fire next to a live tree, burning it along is not nature-friendly and against camping/ outdoor ethics (until survival requires it). That stone stove looks pretty inefficient, Dakota fire would have been great if you had luxury of 6-7 days! I feel #bushcraft should be taught in schools!"

Meanwhile, Vidyut has not responded to Abhinav's comment yet.

What did Vidyut post

Sharing his bare body pictures from his Himalayan getaway. In a long note, the actor said, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised it, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not' which is the first step of knowing 'who am I' as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature. I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love."

On the work front, Vidyut will be next seen in the film Crakk, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. It is set to release in theatres next year on February 24.

Abhinav and Rubina are soon going to embrace parenthood

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina are expecting their first child in the coming days, the couple often share loved-up photo shoots.

Meanwhile, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik revealed that she is expecting twins.