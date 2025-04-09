Movie-goers and cinephiles are in for a treat this week, with a variety of exciting releases both on OTT platforms and in theatres. As a new week begins, so do fresh OTT drops. Much like March, April is packed with highly anticipated web series and films set to entertain audiences across genres and languages.

Chhorii 2

A sequel to the spine-chilling film Chhorii, the story follows Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), who is trying to start a new life with her daughter Ishani, who suffers from an incurable illness. However, fate draws her back to the haunted village she once escaped. The horror unfolds once again as dark secrets resurface.

Delulu Express

Delulu Express, by stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, promises a laughter riot and is streaming on Prime Vidoes.

In his signature style, Zakir recounts the hilarious chapters of his life—from his job-hunting escapades and an unforgettable train journey to awkward office encounters with his reporting manager and his tryst with love.

Packed with unapologetically relatable anecdotes and laugh-out-loud moments, Delulu Express blends heartfelt storytelling with laugh-worthy revelations

Chhaava

After a successful theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava is set to stream on Netflix this Friday. The film portrays the valorous tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his fierce resistance against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Legend of Hanuman – Season 6

The acclaimed animated mythological series returns with its sixth season. This chapter focuses on Hanuman's mission to bring the Sanjivani booti to save Laxman while Ravana attempts to thwart his journey to the Dronagiri mountain. The season highlights Hanuman's unwavering determination and his deep bond with Laxman.

The film will stream on Jio Hotstar.

Perusu

This Tamil-language film makes its OTT debut on Netflix. Though plot details remain under wraps, it's expected to be a heartwarming rural drama with emotional depth and cultural richness.

Praveenkudu Shappu

Another regional gem, this Malayalam film premieres on SonyLIV the same day. While not much has been revealed about the storyline, the unique title has already sparked curiosity among fans of Malayalam cinema.