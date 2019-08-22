Madhumitha has finally broken her silence over her abrupt termination from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The actress has reportedly said that she decided to harm herself to prove her love to Tamil Nadu.

According to a report on Indiaglitz website, Madhumitha has said that the issue occurred during a task when she said that Varun Deva (the god of rains) is a Kannadiga and as it rains only in Karnataka while ignoring Tamil Nadu. Sherin raised objection over her comment.

The report adds that Madhumitha too was unhappy with Sherin, who hails from Bengaluru, for raising the issue about her comment and the argument started between them. The inmates, apart from Cheran and Kasturi, backed Sherin.

At the heat of the moment, the inmates questioned whether the 41-year old can prove her life for Tamil Nadu which triggered Madhumitha to attempt for suicide by cutting her wrist. Also, the actress has pointed out at Kavin's body-shaming comment on her height, the report further adds.

Madhumitha was evicted last Saturday, 17 August, taking the fans of the Vijay TV's show by a surprise. Although it was revealed that the actress had harmed herself physically out of anger, host Kamal Haasan said that she had broken an important rule of the reality show, forcing the channel to send her out of the show.

However, the channel did not air the incident nor gave a detailed explanation about the reason why she took the extreme step in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had been at loggerheads for decades over the Cauvery water sharing issue. It looks like the channel refused to air as it is a sensitive issue and might have to face public backlash over the issue from both the states if the incident and comments aired on TV.

Meanwhile, Madhumitha has denied the reports, which said that Vijay TV had filed a complaint against her, for threatening to commit suicide if it fails to clear her dues.