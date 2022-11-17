Wonder Womaniya by Dr. Sohil Makwana is one of the most sensational women-centric books released in the last decade. No hyperbole. This novel from The Viral Doctor living in India hits readers like a kick to the head - the same effect Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner or Aravind Adiga's The White Tiger had. But Wonder Womaniya isn't about disloyalty or domestic violence. It's a comic and compelling tale of Ambika that how she changes society and motivates millions despite suffering from a rare disease.

Here, is the blurb. She was witty. She was a fearless hurricane, a rare bird with a sole plan - The Mysterious M3 - Memes, Momos, Munnas. Jumping off a cliff was easier than tricking her, but she fell for him madly. Her life turned upside down when she was diagnosed with a bizarre disease. Destiny had plotted her happiness on a seismograph, and before she coped with the catastrophe, she was dealt another blow - a blot on her escutcheon. The Richter's scale shuddered at the magnitude of her melancholy; however, the bizarre disease emerged as a blessing in disguise, and she served mankind for years. Tag her fate a tragical comedy or a comical tragedy, but she was The Chosen One, The Goddess, The Woman Of The Decade! Who was this Wonder Womaniya? Would she get him back? What was her Mysterious M3 about? How would she serve mankind?

At first, this novel seems like a straightforward pulled-up-by-your-bootstraps tale of rom-com, albeit given a twist by the author's satirical eye for the realities of the life of women in the modern era. But as the narrative draws the readers further in, and engrosses them, it becomes clear that the author is intending to deal with the plight of women. Gradually, the author lets you fall for Ambika with his writing, and this fast paced narrative becomes an absolute page-turner letting you ponder over the raised issue.

His message is lurid and unusual. The alternatingly funny and tragic anatomy of dreams and crushed hope in women's life is depicted by a well-meaning yet ambitious young woman named Ambika. The author's knowledge as a doctor lends the immediacy of treating patients to his writing the medical fiction, but it is his detailed storytelling and humor that captivates his readers. Ambika's appealingly sardonic voice and acute observations of the social order are both motivating and unsettling. That may sound like a lot to take in, but Wonder Womaniya is unpretentious and compulsively readable to boot.

The author forges an original voice and vision. There is a new Muse talking global narrative: poor, witty, angry, hilarious, half-educated, sarcastic, rustic-urban, skeptical, paan-spitting, word-smithing and in the case of Wonder Womaniya, she hails from a town called Jhansi. This is the authentic voice for the pondering of skeptical minds like you've never heard it before. Remarkable...

Wonder Womaniya is arriving in December 2022.