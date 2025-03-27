Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, often referred to as the Night of Power or the Night of Decree, holds immense spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide. The exact date of Shab-e-Qadr is not explicitly stated, but it is commonly believed to occur on one of the odd-numbered nights in the last ten days of Ramadan.

The history of Shab-e-Qadr is deeply rooted in Islamic tradition. It is believed that on this night, the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Jibreel (Gabriel). This revelation marked the beginning of the Prophet's journey as the messenger of Allah, making Shab-e-Qadr a night of great historical and religious importance.

The Quran states, "The night of al-Qadr (Decree) is better than a thousand months." This implies that deeds performed on this night are multiplied, and worshipping God on this night is equivalent to worshipping him for a thousand months.

Beyond its historical and religious importance, Shab-e-Qadr is a night of reflection, prayer, and seeking forgiveness. Muslims around the world spend this night in prayer, asking for forgiveness for their sins and seeking guidance for the future. The Prophet Muhammad taught his spouse, Aisha to pray, "Oh Allah, you might be forgiving and also you like to forgive, so forgive me."

The benefits of observing Shab-e-Qadr are manifold. It is a time for spiritual growth and renewal, a time to strengthen one's faith and deepen one's connection with Allah. It is also a time for charity and giving.

The month of Ramadan, during which Shab-e-Qadr occurs, is a time of fasting and prayer for Muslims. The fast, or Roza, is observed from dawn to dusk and is broken with a meal known as Iftar. This meal is often a grand affair, with friends and family invited to partake in the breaking of the fast.

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the fasting period. The sighting of the Shawwal moon marks the beginning of Eid. This is a time of joy and celebration, as Muslims have successfully completed the month-long fast and fulfilled their religious obligations. It is a time to express gratitude to Allah for the blessings received during Ramadan and to seek forgiveness for any sins committed.